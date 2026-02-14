Dylan Faulkner scores 24 and Samford defeats East Tennessee State 82-72 in OT

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Faulkner scored 24 points as Samford beat East Tennessee State 82-72 in overtime on…

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (AP) — Dylan Faulkner scored 24 points as Samford beat East Tennessee State 82-72 in overtime on Saturday.

Faulkner added 10 rebounds and three blocks for the Bulldogs (15-12, 8-6 Southern Conference). Jadin Booth scored 19 points and added four steals. Cade Norris shot 2 for 4 (1 for 3 from 3-point range) and 9 of 10 from the free-throw line to finish with 14 points.

Brian Taylor II finished with 28 points and two steals for the Buccaneers (19-8, 11-3). Blake Barkley added 15 points and seven rebounds for East Tennessee State. Cam Morris III finished with 12 points and eight rebounds.

There was no scoring in the final minute of regulation and the game went to overtime tied at 68. Samford scored the first eight points of overtime at the free-throw line and Zion Wilburn’s 3-pointer gave the Bulldogs a 79-68 lead with 1:14 remaining.

