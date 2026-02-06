Dybantsa leads No. 16 BYU against No. 8 Houston

Houston Cougars (20-2, 8-1 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (17-5, 5-4 Big 12) Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Houston Cougars (20-2, 8-1 Big 12) at BYU Cougars (17-5, 5-4 Big 12)

Provo, Utah; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -2.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 BYU hosts No. 8 Houston after AJ Dybantsa scored 36 points in BYU’s 99-92 loss to the Oklahoma State Cowboys.

The BYU Cougars have gone 9-1 in home games. BYU is second in the Big 12 scoring 86.7 points while shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Houston Cougars have gone 8-1 against Big 12 opponents. Houston is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

BYU makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 9.3 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (39.3%). Houston averages 5.9 more points per game (78.9) than BYU gives up (73.0).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Keba Keita is averaging 6.9 points, 7.7 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the BYU Cougars. Richie Saunders is averaging 3.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kingston Flemings is shooting 52.0% and averaging 17.0 points for the Houston Cougars. Emanuel Sharp is averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: BYU Cougars: 6-4, averaging 88.0 points, 36.8 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.1 points per game.

Houston Cougars: 9-1, averaging 78.2 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.