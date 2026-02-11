Duncomb and the Winthrop Eagles take on conference foe Gardner-Webb

Winthrop Eagles (18-8, 10-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-22, 1-9 Big South) Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Thursday, 7…

Winthrop Eagles (18-8, 10-1 Big South) at Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (3-22, 1-9 Big South)

Boiling Springs, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jacob Hogarth and Gardner-Webb host Logan Duncomb and Winthrop in Big South play Thursday.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs have gone 3-7 in home games. Gardner-Webb averages 13.6 turnovers per game and is 1-6 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Eagles are 10-1 in conference games. Winthrop is sixth in the Big South giving up 74.2 points while holding opponents to 42.5% shooting.

Gardner-Webb’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game is 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 8.1 per game Winthrop gives up. Winthrop averages 84.3 points per game, 1.9 fewer than the 86.2 Gardner-Webb gives up to opponents.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs and Eagles square off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Colin Hawkins is averaging 8.7 points for the Runnin’ Bulldogs. Hogarth is averaging 10.7 points and 5.2 rebounds while shooting 55.4% over the last 10 games.

Duncomb is shooting 60.6% and averaging 18.4 points for the Eagles. Kody Clouet is averaging 15.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Runnin’ Bulldogs: 1-9, averaging 64.1 points, 26.5 rebounds, 9.2 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.1 points per game.

Eagles: 10-0, averaging 80.2 points, 35.5 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.3 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.