Duhon leads Auburn against Missouri after 23-point game

Auburn Tigers (13-13, 2-10 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (16-11, 4-8 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Auburn plays Missouri after Kaitlyn Duhon scored 23 points in Auburn’s 81-63 loss to the Texas A&M Aggies.

The Missouri Tigers have gone 9-6 in home games. Missouri is 1-0 in one-possession games.

The Auburn Tigers are 2-10 in conference matchups. Auburn gives up 62.5 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

Missouri averages 74.4 points, 11.9 more per game than the 62.5 Auburn allows. Auburn averages 60.4 points per game, 14.1 fewer points than the 74.5 Missouri gives up.

The Missouri Tigers and Auburn Tigers match up Thursday for the first time in SEC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Slaughter is averaging 19 points and 6.8 rebounds for the Missouri Tigers. Abbey Schreacke is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Mya Petticord is shooting 31.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Auburn Tigers, while averaging 8.9 points. Harissoum Coulibaly is averaging 9.9 points and two steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Missouri Tigers: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 29.9 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 6.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.8 points per game.

Auburn Tigers: 2-8, averaging 52.8 points, 23.5 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 9.6 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 34.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

