Dudley scores 22, Louisiana Tech defeats Jacksonville State 77-71

RUSTON, La. (AP) — DJ Dudley’s 22 points helped Louisiana Tech defeat Jacksonville State 77-71 on Wednesday.

Dudley shot 7 of 12 from the field, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 6 from the line for the Bulldogs (15-11, 8-7 Conference USA). Avery Thomas scored 13 points while shooting 4 for 10, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc, and added 10 rebounds. AJ Bates shot 5 of 11 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line to finish with 13 points.

Mostapha El Moutaouakkil finished with 27 points for the Gamecocks (13-13, 8-7). Anthony Bryant added 17 points for Jacksonville State. Emondrek Erkins-Ford finished with nine points and two steals.

Louisiana Tech went into halftime leading Jacksonville State 39-20. Thomas put up 11 points in the half. Dudley scored 15 points down the stretch in the second half to help lead Louisiana Tech to a six-point victory.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

