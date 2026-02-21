Drexel takes on William & Mary for conference matchup

Drexel Dragons (16-8, 9-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (13-11, 6-7 CAA) Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Drexel Dragons (16-8, 9-4 CAA) at William & Mary Tribe (13-11, 6-7 CAA)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Drexel plays William & Mary in CAA action Sunday.

The Tribe have gone 4-7 in home games. William & Mary is third in the CAA with 13.6 assists per game led by Alexa Mikeska averaging 3.3.

The Dragons have gone 9-4 against CAA opponents. Drexel is 6-4 in games decided by 10 or more points.

William & Mary is shooting 39.2% from the field this season, 1.4 percentage points higher than the 37.8% Drexel allows to opponents. Drexel averages 63.5 points per game, 2.2 more than the 61.3 William & Mary allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cassidy Geddes is shooting 24.7% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tribe, while averaging 13.1 points and 1.8 steals. Monet Dance is averaging eight points, 3.2 assists and 2.3 steals over the past 10 games.

Amaris Baker is averaging 19.5 points for the Dragons. Laine McGurk is averaging 12.9 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tribe: 5-5, averaging 58.0 points, 33.5 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 38.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.1 points per game.

Dragons: 8-2, averaging 63.1 points, 33.3 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

