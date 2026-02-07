Dowell leads Missouri against Georgia after 25-point performance

Georgia Lady Bulldogs (18-5, 4-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (16-9, 4-6 SEC) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Georgia Lady Bulldogs (18-5, 4-5 SEC) at Missouri Tigers (16-9, 4-6 SEC)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts Georgia after Shannon Dowell scored 25 points in Missouri’s 87-82 victory against the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Tigers are 9-5 in home games. Missouri scores 75.6 points and has outscored opponents by 2.5 points per game.

The Lady Bulldogs are 4-5 in conference matchups. Georgia ranks sixth in the SEC giving up 58.5 points while holding opponents to 36.2% shooting.

Missouri scores 75.6 points, 17.1 more per game than the 58.5 Georgia allows. Georgia averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game Missouri allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Grace Slaughter is averaging 19.3 points and 6.9 rebounds for the Tigers. Abbey Schreacke is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Dani Carnegie is scoring 18.6 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Lady Bulldogs. Rylie Theuerkauf is averaging 10.4 points and 2.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.8 points per game.

Lady Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 68.5 points, 32.9 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 7.1 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 40.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

