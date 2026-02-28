Doumbia leads Towson past Campbell 71-67

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Jack Doumbia Jr. led Towson with 20 points and secured the victory with a layup with…

TOWSON, Md. (AP) — Jack Doumbia Jr. led Towson with 20 points and secured the victory with a layup with 1:00 remaining as the Tigers defeated Campbell 71-67 on Saturday.

Doumbia shot 8 of 9 from the field and 3 for 5 from the line for the Tigers (16-14, 8-9 Coastal Athletic Association). Tyler Tejada scored 17 points and added eight rebounds. Dylan Williamson finished with 15 points.

Chris Fields Jr. led the way for the Fighting Camels (13-17, 7-10) with 17 points and nine rebounds. Campbell also got 16 points and eight rebounds from Dovydas Butka. Cam Gregory finished with 13 points.

Tejada scored 13 points in the first half and Towson went into the break trailing 36-30. Doumbia scored a team-high 13 points for Towson in the second half, including their game-winning shot in the final minute.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

