Douglas, Mizell rally Tarleton State past Abilene Christian 65-62 in OT

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Kade Douglas had 24 points and Jordan Mizell had a three-point play with eight seconds left in overtime to rally Tarleton State to 65-62 victory over Abilene Christian on Monday night.

Douglas shot 8 of 16 from the field, including 3 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the free-throw line for the Texans (13-13, 4-9 Western Athletic Conference). Mizell scored 18, shooting 6 of 9 from the floor and 6 of 8 from the foul line, adding four steals.

Bradyn Hubbard finished with 24 points, eight rebounds and two steals for the Wildcats (12-14, 4-9). Chilaydrien Newton scored 14 and Rich Smith pitched in with 12 points and three steals.

Hubbard made two free throws with four seconds left in regulation to tie it 58-all and force OT.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

