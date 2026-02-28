Doty and Siena host Rider

Rider Broncs (4-24, 3-16 MAAC) at Siena Saints (19-11, 12-7 MAAC) Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rider Broncs (4-24, 3-16 MAAC) at Siena Saints (19-11, 12-7 MAAC)

Albany, New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Siena hosts Rider after Gavin Doty scored 26 points in Siena’s 72-58 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Saints have gone 8-4 at home. Siena ranks seventh in the MAAC with 21.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Doty averaging 5.7.

The Broncs are 3-16 in conference play. Rider ranks fourth in the MAAC with 10.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Caleb Smith averaging 2.6.

Siena is shooting 46.3% from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points lower than the 46.7% Rider allows to opponents. Rider averages 4.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.9 fewer made shots on average than the 7.3 per game Siena gives up.

The teams play for the second time this season in MAAC play. Siena won the last matchup 74-65 on Jan. 4. Doty scored 19 points points to help lead the Saints to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Doty is averaging 17.7 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Saints. Justice Shoats is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games.

Aasim Burton is shooting 38.5% and averaging 15.0 points for the Broncs. Zion Cruz is averaging 16.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Saints: 6-4, averaging 70.4 points, 28.4 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.5 points per game.

Broncs: 2-8, averaging 65.2 points, 28.9 rebounds, 10.0 assists, 8.0 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

