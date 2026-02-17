Donaldson scores Miami’s last 15 points, scores 32 to lead Hurricanes past Virginia Tech 67-66

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Tre Donaldson scored Miami’s last 15 points and finished with 32 to lead the Hurricanes…

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP) — Tre Donaldson scored Miami’s last 15 points and finished with 32 to lead the Hurricanes to a 67-66 victory over Virginia Tech on Tuesday night.

Donaldson made a pair of free throws to pull Miami within 57-54 with 7:36 remaining, and his 3-pointer with 6:50 left sparked a 7-0 personal surge to give the Hurricanes a 61-59 lead with 4:40 left. The Hokies scored six straight points capped by Tobi Lawal’s dunk for a 65-61 advantage.

Donaldson hit a jumper and tied it 66-all with a 3-pointer with 1:18 left. He then made the first of two free-throw attempts with 12 seconds to go before Ben Hammond missed a jumper at the buzzer.

Donaldson shot 13 of 24 and made three of the Hurricanes’ four 3s. Dante Allen scored 10 points for Miami (21-5, 10-3 Atlantic Coast Conference), which has won four straight and six of its last seven games.

Amani Hansberry scored 16 to lead Virginia Tech (17-10, 6-8). Jailen Bedford scored 12 points and Hammond 10. The Hokies have lost four of their last five games.

Virginia Tech shot 50% in each half and were 8 of 20 (40%) from long range but just 2 of 3 from the line. Miami was 9-of-13 shooting from the line.

Virginia Tech made 5 of 11 from 3 for a 34-31 halftime lead.

Up next

Virginia Tech hosts Wake Forest on Saturday.

Miami plays at No. 14 Virginia on Saturday.

