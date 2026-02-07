Disu’s 21 help Holy Cross take down Lehigh 76-67

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Aiden Disu had 21 points in Holy Cross’ 76-67 victory against Lehigh on Saturday. Disu also…

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Aiden Disu had 21 points in Holy Cross’ 76-67 victory against Lehigh on Saturday.

Disu also contributed nine rebounds for the Crusaders (9-16, 4-8 Patriot League). Gabe Warren scored 20 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 9 of 10 from the line to go with six rebounds. Tyler Boston had 15 points and went 5 of 10 from the field (3-for-4 from 3-point range). The victory snapped a six-game slide for the Crusaders.

Hank Alvey led the Mountain Hawks (10-15, 6-6) in scoring, finishing with 28 points and six rebounds. Nasir Whitlock added 18 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Lehigh.

Disu scored 11 points in the first half, and Holy Cross went into the break trailing 30-29. Holy Cross pulled off the victory after a 12-0 second-half run erased a six-point deficit and gave them the lead at 51-45 with 8:43 remaining in the half. Warren scored 12 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.