Dibula and Monmouth host Stony Brook

Stony Brook Seawolves (13-10, 8-2 CAA) at Monmouth Hawks (15-7, 8-3 CAA)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Monmouth plays Stony Brook after Divine Dibula scored 24 points in Monmouth’s 62-60 victory over the Drexel Dragons.

The Hawks have gone 8-2 in home games. Monmouth is 6-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Seawolves are 8-2 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Monmouth scores 63.7 points, 8.4 more per game than the 55.3 Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook averages 57.7 points per game, 0.6 more than the 57.1 Monmouth allows to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gigi Gamble is scoring 14.3 points per game with 1.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Hawks. Dibula is averaging 14.4 points and 6.8 rebounds over the past 10 games.

Janay Brantley is scoring 11.6 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Seawolves. Diaka Berete is averaging 11.3 points and 1.6 steals over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 59.8 points, 28.9 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points per game.

Seawolves: 8-2, averaging 57.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 51.5 points.

