Desiree Wooten scores 19, Colorado women beat No. 20 Texas Tech 75-68

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Desiree Wooten had 19 points, five rebounds and five assists on Saturday night to help Colorado beat No. 20 Texas Tech 75-68 to extend its win streak to five games.

Colorado (19-8, 10-5 Big 12) has won eight of its last nine.

Zyanna Walker scored 14 points, Anaelle Dutat had 11 points and eight rebounds, and Logyn Greer added 12 points for the Buffaloes.

Jalynn Bristow had 18 points and four blocks for Texas Tech (24-5, 11-5). Snudda Collins added 13 points and Bailey Maupin scored 12.

Maupin hit a 3-pointer that trimmed Texas Tech’s deficit to a point with 1:30 left but, with the shot clock winding down, Wooten hit a pull-up jumper that made it 71-68. The Lady Raiders committed turnovers on their next two possessions before Dutat and Wooten each hit two free throws to cap the scoring.

Colorado scored 27 points off 17 Lady Raiders turnovers and outrebounded Texas Tech 32-17. The Buffaloes were plus-12 (15-3) on the offensive glass and outscored Texas Tech, which shot a season-high 58% (26 of 45) from the field, 17-2 in second-chance points.

Denae Fritz converted a three-point play that capped a 9-0 run and gave Texas Tech a 59-51 lead with 2:09 remaining in the third quarter. The Buffaloes scored 10 of the next 12 to tie it at 61-all with 6:43 left in the game and Jade Masogayo made two free throws with 2:04 to play that gave Colorado its biggest lead to that point at 69-63.

Up next

Texas Tech: Plays Wednesday at Kansas.

Colorado: Hosts Utah on Tuesday.

