Derek Simpson scores 23 points and Saint Joseph’s secures 81-63 victory over George Mason

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Derek Simpson had 23 points in Saint Joseph’s 81-63 win over George Mason on Wednesday.

Simpson added eight assists and three steals for the Hawks (18-10, 10-5 Atlantic 10 Conference). Jaiden Glover scored 21 points while shooting 7 for 13 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line. Dasear Haskins had 12 points and shot 5 for 12, including 1 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Riley Allenspach finished with 23 points for the Patriots (21-7, 9-6).

Saint Joseph’s took the lead for good with 13:47 remaining in the first half. The score was 44-25 at halftime, with Simpson racking up 15 points. Saint Joseph’s was outscored by George Mason in the second half by one point, with Khaafiq Myers scoring a team-high 10 points after halftime.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

