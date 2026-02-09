DePaul hosts St. John’s after Wyatt’s 20-point game

St. John’s Red Storm (19-7, 9-6 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (5-20, 2-12 Big East) Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m.…

St. John’s Red Storm (19-7, 9-6 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (5-20, 2-12 Big East)

Chicago; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: St. John’s takes on DePaul after Sa’Mya Wyatt scored 20 points in St. John’s 67-61 win against the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Blue Demons are 5-9 on their home court. DePaul has a 2-18 record against opponents over .500.

The Red Storm have gone 9-6 against Big East opponents. St. John’s ranks ninth in the Big East with 7.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Daniela Abies averaging 2.1.

DePaul’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.6 more made shots on average than the 5.3 per game St. John’s gives up. St. John’s averages 63.6 points per game, 9.3 fewer points than the 72.9 DePaul allows to opponents.

The Blue Demons and Red Storm square off Tuesday for the first time in Big East play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Katie Novik is scoring 12.0 points per game with 6.4 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Blue Demons. Alayna West is averaging 9.1 points and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games.

Shaulana Wagner is averaging 7.2 points and 4.9 assists for the Red Storm. Wyatt is averaging 12.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 2-8, averaging 64.7 points, 26.7 rebounds, 16.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.1 points per game.

Red Storm: 6-4, averaging 56.9 points, 32.4 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.5 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

