DePaul hosts Providence following Benson’s 21-point game

Providence Friars (11-15, 4-11 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (14-12, 6-9 Big East)

Chicago; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: DePaul plays Providence after N.J. Benson scored 21 points in DePaul’s 69-57 win over the Seton Hall Pirates.

The Blue Demons are 11-4 in home games. DePaul has a 6-7 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Friars are 4-11 in conference games. Providence ranks fourth in the Big East shooting 35.2% from 3-point range.

DePaul is shooting 44.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Providence allows to opponents. Providence has shot at a 47.6% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 43.3% shooting opponents of DePaul have averaged.

The teams square off for the second time in conference play this season. Providence won the last meeting 90-72 on Feb. 7. Jason Edwards scored 25 points to help lead the Friars to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: CJ Gunn averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Blue Demons, scoring 14.0 points while shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc. Layden Blocker is shooting 39.0% and averaging 12.5 points over the past 10 games.

Jaylin Sellers is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Friars. Stefan Vaaks is averaging 19.0 points and 2.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blue Demons: 4-6, averaging 68.3 points, 28.5 rebounds, 14.0 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.8 points per game.

Friars: 3-7, averaging 84.7 points, 35.6 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 4.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

