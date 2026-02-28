Denker scores 33, Northern Colorado beats Idaho 76-67

MOSCOW, Idaho (AP) — Quinn Denker’s 33 points led Northern Colorado past Idaho 76-67 on Saturday. Denker added seven rebounds…

Denker added seven rebounds for the Bears (19-11, 9-8 Big Sky Conference). Brock Wisne scored 15 points while going 6 of 12 from the field. Vincent Delano shot 3 for 7, including 1 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Isaiah Brickner finished with 15 points and seven rebounds for the Vandals (16-14, 8-9). Jackson Rasmussen added 15 points and two steals for Idaho. Biko Johnson also had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

