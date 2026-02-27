Delancy leads Southern against Bethune-Cookman after 20-point game

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-23, 4-12 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (15-11, 11-4 SWAC) Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (6-23, 4-12 SWAC) at Southern Jaguars (15-11, 11-4 SWAC)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Southern takes on Bethune-Cookman after Olivia Delancy scored 20 points in Southern’s 80-61 win over the Florida A&M Rattlers.

The Jaguars have gone 8-2 at home. Southern ranks second in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 60.0 points while holding opponents to 39.6% shooting.

The Wildcats have gone 4-12 against SWAC opponents. Bethune-Cookman has a 3-12 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

Southern is shooting 37.8% from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points lower than the 41.5% Bethune-Cookman allows to opponents. Bethune-Cookman averages 55.8 points per game, 4.2 fewer than the 60.0 Southern gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Southern won 61-50 in the last matchup on Jan. 9. DeMya Porter led Southern with 17 points, and Kailyn Peters led Bethune-Cookman with 15 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Porter is averaging 9.9 points and 5.3 rebounds for the Jaguars. Delancy is averaging 10.1 points over the past 10 games.

Daimoni Dorsey is scoring 9.3 points per game and averaging 3.1 rebounds for the Wildcats. Madison Holden is averaging 9.5 points and 2.5 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jaguars: 7-3, averaging 64.8 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 11.9 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.5 points per game.

Wildcats: 3-7, averaging 56.7 points, 32.7 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 7.6 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 37.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.