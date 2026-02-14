Dejour Reaves and Fordham win 70-66 in OT against Rhode Island

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Dejour Reaves scored 19 points and Fordham knocked off Rhode Island 70-66 in overtime on Saturday.…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Dejour Reaves scored 19 points and Fordham knocked off Rhode Island 70-66 in overtime on Saturday.

A 3-pointer by Christian Henry gave Fordham a 67-64 lead with 1:15 left in overtime and Fordham made three of four free throws in the final 15 seconds to ice the win.

Reaves also contributed five rebounds and five steals for the Rams (14-12, 5-8 Atlantic 10 Conference). Rikus Schulte scored 17 points and added nine rebounds. Henry shot 6 for 13 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 2 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 16 points.

Tyler Cochran led Rhode Island (14-11, 5-7) in scoring, finishing with 25 points and nine rebounds. Myles Corey added 11 points and two steals for Rhode Island.

Reaves scored nine points in the first half and Fordham went into the break trailing 31-24. Fordham outscored Rhode Island by seven points in the second half. Schulte led the way with 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.