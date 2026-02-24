Dayton visits Loyola Chicago after Kinas’ 21-point outing

Dayton Flyers (14-13, 7-9 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (13-14, 9-7 A-10) Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Loyola…

Dayton Flyers (14-13, 7-9 A-10) at Loyola Chicago Ramblers (13-14, 9-7 A-10)

Chicago; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Loyola Chicago faces Dayton after Alexa Kinas scored 21 points in Loyola Chicago’s 58-55 victory against the Saint Bonaventure Bonnies.

The Ramblers are 5-9 on their home court. Loyola Chicago ranks ninth in the A-10 with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Brooklyn Vaughn averaging 2.0.

The Flyers have gone 7-9 against A-10 opponents. Dayton is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 17.8 turnovers per game.

Loyola Chicago scores 56.1 points per game, 11.8 fewer points than the 67.9 Dayton gives up. Dayton averages 5.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 4.5 per game Loyola Chicago gives up.

The teams square off for the second time this season in A-10 play. Loyola Chicago won the last meeting 71-68 on Jan. 8. Kinas scored 20 points points to help lead the Ramblers to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alex-Anne Bessette is averaging 11.2 points for the Ramblers. Alexus Mobley is averaging 13.3 points over the last 10 games.

Nayo Lear is averaging 14.7 points for the Flyers. Olivia Leung is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Ramblers: 7-3, averaging 58.2 points, 25.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.8 points per game.

Flyers: 5-5, averaging 66.4 points, 33.3 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 43.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.