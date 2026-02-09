Dawes leads Utah against No. 8 Houston after 22-point outing

Houston Cougars (21-2, 9-1 Big 12) at Utah Utes (9-14, 1-9 Big 12) Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Houston Cougars (21-2, 9-1 Big 12) at Utah Utes (9-14, 1-9 Big 12)

Salt Lake City; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah faces No. 8 Houston after Keanu Dawes scored 22 points in Utah’s 71-59 loss to the Kansas Jayhawks.

The Utes have gone 8-5 in home games. Utah is 3-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Cougars have gone 9-1 against Big 12 opponents. Houston has a 1-1 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

Utah makes 45.8% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Houston has allowed to its opponents (39.4%). Houston averages 78.8 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 80.6 Utah gives up.

The Utes and Cougars square off Tuesday for the first time in Big 12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Terrence Brown is averaging 21.1 points, 3.9 assists and 1.7 steals for the Utes. Don McHenry is averaging 17.3 points over the last 10 games.

Emanuel Sharp is shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc with 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cougars, while averaging 15.8 points. Kingston Flemings is shooting 47.4% and averaging 19.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Utes: 1-9, averaging 73.8 points, 29.4 rebounds, 12.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.3 points per game.

Cougars: 9-1, averaging 79.0 points, 32.2 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

