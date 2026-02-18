Davis scores 22 in James Madison’s 67-65 win against Coastal Carolina

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Cliff Davis scored 22 points as James Madison beat Coastal Carolina 67-65 on Wednesday night. James…

CONWAY, S.C. (AP) — Cliff Davis scored 22 points as James Madison beat Coastal Carolina 67-65 on Wednesday night.

James Madison’s Kose Egbule made the first of two free-throw attempts to end the scoring with seven seconds left. Joshua Beadle then missed two free throws for Coast Carolina to end it.

Davis added six rebounds for the Dukes (15-13, 7-8 Sun Belt Conference). Gabe Newhof scored nine points and added five rebounds. Bradley Douglas also scored nine points.

Beadle led the Chanticleers (16-12, 8-7) with 31 points. Rasheed Jones added 10 points and four assists for Coastal Carolina. AJ Dancier also had eight points and six rebounds.

