Davis leads Manhattan against Marist after 28-point game

Manhattan Jaspers (7-18, 7-9 MAAC) at Marist Red Foxes (10-17, 7-10 MAAC)

Poughkeepsie, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Manhattan visits Marist after Brianna Davis scored 28 points in Manhattan’s 68-55 victory against the Canisius Golden Griffins.

The Red Foxes have gone 8-6 at home. Marist allows 67.0 points and has been outscored by 8.1 points per game.

The Jaspers are 7-9 against conference opponents. Manhattan has a 0-13 record against teams over .500.

Marist averages 58.9 points per game, 6.3 fewer points than the 65.2 Manhattan allows. Manhattan’s 37.3% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.3 percentage points lower than Marist has given up to its opponents (41.6%).

The Red Foxes and Jaspers face off Thursday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Justine Henry is shooting 41.0% and averaging 12.6 points for the Red Foxes. Lexie Tarul is averaging 11.9 points over the last 10 games.

Davis is averaging 14.8 points and 1.5 steals for the Jaspers. Colette Mulderig is averaging 12.6 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Red Foxes: 4-6, averaging 59.0 points, 29.4 rebounds, 11.9 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 38.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Jaspers: 4-6, averaging 59.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.1 points.

