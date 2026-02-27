Davis leads Hofstra against Stony Brook after 22-point game

Stony Brook Seawolves (17-12, 9-7 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (19-10, 10-6 CAA) Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Stony Brook Seawolves (17-12, 9-7 CAA) at Hofstra Pride (19-10, 10-6 CAA)

Hempstead, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Hofstra takes on Stony Brook after Cruz Davis scored 22 points in Hofstra’s 82-68 win over the Northeastern Huskies.

The Pride are 8-2 in home games. Hofstra ranks third in the CAA in rebounding with 34.9 rebounds. Victory Onuetu paces the Pride with 7.4 boards.

The Seawolves have gone 9-7 against CAA opponents. Stony Brook has a 3-2 record in one-possession games.

Hofstra averages 9.5 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.9 per game Stony Brook allows. Stony Brook has shot at a 42.9% rate from the field this season, 3.7 percentage points higher than the 39.2% shooting opponents of Hofstra have averaged.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Stony Brook won the last matchup 76-71 on Jan. 16. Andrej Shoshkikj scored 20 points to help lead the Seawolves to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Davis is scoring 21.1 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 4.6 assists for the Pride. Preston Edmead is averaging 15.9 points and six assists over the past 10 games.

Erik Pratt is shooting 42.3% and averaging 19.4 points for the Seawolves. Shoshkikj is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pride: 6-4, averaging 74.1 points, 35.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.1 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.6 points per game.

Seawolves: 7-3, averaging 78.1 points, 31.6 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

