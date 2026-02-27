Davis and Alabama A&M host Alabama State

Alabama State Hornets (9-19, 6-9 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (16-12, 9-6 SWAC) Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Alabama State Hornets (9-19, 6-9 SWAC) at Alabama A&M Bulldogs (16-12, 9-6 SWAC)

Huntsville, Alabama; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama A&M hosts Alabama State after Koron Davis scored 28 points in Alabama A&M’s 85-76 loss to the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

The Bulldogs have gone 11-3 at home. Alabama A&M is 5-4 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.2 turnovers per game.

The Hornets are 6-9 in SWAC play. Alabama State gives up 77.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 4.0 points per game.

Alabama A&M is shooting 43.2% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 45.2% Alabama State allows to opponents. Alabama State has shot at a 41.7% rate from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points below the 43.6% shooting opponents of Alabama A&M have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Alabama A&M won 73-69 in the last matchup on Jan. 19. Sami Pissis led Alabama A&M with 22 points, and Jerquarius Stanback led Alabama State with 20 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kintavious Dozier is averaging 15.3 points for the Bulldogs. Davis is averaging 16.5 points over the past 10 games.

Stanback is averaging 8.4 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.5 points, 28.7 rebounds, 10.8 assists, 5.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Hornets: 4-6, averaging 71.2 points, 33.5 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points.

