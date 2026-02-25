Davidson wins 67-56 against Duquesne

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Parker Friedrichsen scored 16 points as Davidson beat Duquesne 67-56 on Wednesday night. Friedrichsen shot 4 of…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Parker Friedrichsen scored 16 points as Davidson beat Duquesne 67-56 on Wednesday night.

Friedrichsen shot 4 of 12 from the field, including 2 for 6 from 3-point range, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Wildcats (17-11, 8-7 Atlantic 10 Conference). Devin Brown scored 11 points while going 3 of 4 and 4 of 6 from the free-throw line, and added six rebounds.

Tarence Guinyard led the Dukes (16-12, 8-7) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, five assists and two steals. David Dixon added 12 points and Alex Williams had 11 points.

Davidson took the lead with 12:24 left in the first half and did not trail again. Friedrichsen led his team in scoring with seven points in the first half to help put them ahead 35-21 at the break. Brown led the way with a team-high 11 second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.