David “Diggy” Coit scores 20 of his 28 after halftime, Maryland beats Minnesota 67-62

The Associated Press

February 8, 2026, 6:58 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — David “Diggy” Coit scored 20 of his 28 in the final 13-plus minutes, including the game’s final seven points, to help Maryland beat Minnesota 67-62 on Sunday.

Coit made 9 of 13 from the field, 4 of 7 from 3-point range, and hit 7 of 7 from the free-throw line. The 5-foot-11 senior outscored the Golden Gophers 13-9 after Langston Reynolds made back-to-back layups to give them a 53-47 lead with 9:43 left in the game.

Cade Tyson hit two free throws to give Minnesota a two-point lead with 53 seconds left, but Coit answered 27 seconds later with a 3-pointer and then made four free throws in the final 11 seconds to cap the scoring.

Andre Mills scored 12 points for Maryland (9-14, 2-10 Big Ten) and Darius Adams 11. Solomon Washington had 10 rebounds, nine points and three steals.

Isaac Asuma hit a career-high six 3-pointers and finished with 18 points for the Golden Gophers. Tyson scored 12 points and Reynolds added 11. Minnesota (11-13, 4-9), which beat No. 10 Michigan State 76-73 on Wednesday to snap a seven-game skid, has lost eight of nine.

Asuma made 4 of 5 from 3-point range and scored 12 first-half points to help the Golden Gophers take a one-point lead into the break. Bobby Durkin hit a 3-pointer that gave them a seven-point lead — tied for the biggest lead to that point by either team — with 1:34 left in the first half but Coit answered with a 3 and then converted a three-point play that trimmed Maryland’s deficit to 33-32.

Maryland: Hosts Iowa on Wednesday.

Minnesota: Plays next Saturday at Washington.

