Dartmouth hosts Weiss and Columbia

Columbia Lions (17-6, 8-2 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (10-13, 1-9 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia plays Dartmouth after Riley Weiss scored 21 points in Columbia’s 69-56 win over the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Big Green have gone 6-4 at home. Dartmouth has a 5-8 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Lions are 8-2 in Ivy League play. Columbia is second in the Ivy League scoring 71.7 points per game and is shooting 44.1%.

Dartmouth scores 56.4 points per game, 4.1 fewer points than the 60.5 Columbia gives up. Columbia averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Dartmouth allows.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Columbia won 89-32 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Weiss led Columbia with 40 points, and Zeynep Ozel led Dartmouth with 14 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozel is averaging 10.4 points and four assists for the Big Green. Cate MacDonald is averaging 7.9 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Weiss is scoring 19.7 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Lions. Perri Page is averaging 16.9 points and 6.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 1-9, averaging 48.9 points, 27.2 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 33.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 70.7 points, 33.5 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 12.1 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.