Dartmouth hosts No. 25 Princeton following St. Rose’s 30-point game

Princeton Tigers (21-3, 9-2 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (10-14, 1-10 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 25 Princeton visits Dartmouth after Madison St. Rose scored 30 points in Princeton’s 69-37 victory over the Brown Bears.

The Big Green have gone 6-5 at home. Dartmouth is 5-9 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Tigers are 9-2 against conference opponents. Princeton is third in the Ivy League with 14.3 assists per game led by Ashley Chea averaging 3.6.

Dartmouth averages 55.8 points per game, 6.1 fewer points than the 61.9 Princeton gives up. Princeton averages 11.7 more points per game (72.4) than Dartmouth allows to opponents (60.7).

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Princeton won 69-41 in the last matchup on Jan. 17. Chea led Princeton with 16 points, and Nina Minicozzi led Dartmouth with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeynep Ozel is scoring 10.5 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists for the Big Green. Cate MacDonald is averaging 6.6 points and 5.9 rebounds while shooting 35.8% over the past 10 games.

St. Rose is shooting 47.9% and averaging 16.5 points for the Tigers. Skye Belker is averaging 12.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 1-9, averaging 48.4 points, 26.4 rebounds, 9.5 assists, 6.5 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 33.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Tigers: 8-2, averaging 67.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 9.7 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 54.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.