Dartmouth Big Green take on the Pennsylvania Quakers on 5-game skid

Pennsylvania Quakers (15-10, 5-7 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (10-15, 1-11 Ivy League) Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 5 p.m.…

Pennsylvania Quakers (15-10, 5-7 Ivy League) at Dartmouth Big Green (10-15, 1-11 Ivy League)

Hanover, New Hampshire; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dartmouth will try to stop its five-game losing streak when the Big Green play Pennsylvania.

The Big Green are 6-6 in home games. Dartmouth is 4-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Quakers are 5-7 against Ivy League opponents. Pennsylvania scores 63.4 points and has outscored opponents by 5.8 points per game.

Dartmouth is shooting 37.2% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points higher than the 37.0% Pennsylvania allows to opponents. Pennsylvania averages 63.4 points per game, 1.3 more than the 62.1 Dartmouth gives up.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Pennsylvania won 67-59 in the last matchup on Jan. 19. Tina Njike led Pennsylvania with 16 points, and Alexandra Eldredge led Dartmouth with 16 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zeynep Ozel is scoring 10.4 points per game with 2.7 rebounds and 3.8 assists for the Big Green. Cate MacDonald is averaging 5.8 points and six rebounds over the last 10 games.

Katie Collins is averaging 12.7 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.6 blocks for the Quakers. Mataya Gayle is averaging 14.7 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Big Green: 1-9, averaging 47.9 points, 25.5 rebounds, 8.9 assists, 6.2 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 32.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.2 points per game.

Quakers: 5-5, averaging 58.7 points, 31.4 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 9.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 36.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.