Daniels has 21, Cal Baptist beats Abilene Christian 65-63

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (AP) — Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 21 points as California Baptist beat Abilene Christian 65-63 on Saturday night.

Jordan Muller hit a 3-pointer to give Cal Baptist 63-59 lead with 22 seconds left and Daniels sealed it with two free throws with seven seconds to go.

Daniels also contributed five assists for the Lancers (18-6, 8-3 Western Athletic Conference). Martel Williams scored 12 points. Jayden Jackson had nine points for the Lancers, who picked up their eighth straight victory.

The Wildcats (10-13, 2-8) were led in scoring by Bradyn Hubbard, who finished with 16 points, six rebounds and two steals. Chilaydrien Newton added 12 points for Abilene Christian. Cade Hornecker also recorded 11 points and seven rebounds. The loss is the seventh straight for the Wildcats.

