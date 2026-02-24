Dancier scores 32, Coastal Carolina takes down Georgia State 76-71

ATLANTA (AP) — AJ Dancier’s 32 points led Coastal Carolina over Georgia State 76-71 on Tuesday. Dancier also contributed five…

ATLANTA (AP) — AJ Dancier’s 32 points led Coastal Carolina over Georgia State 76-71 on Tuesday.

Dancier also contributed five rebounds for the Chanticleers (18-12, 10-7 Sun Belt Conference). Rasheed Jones scored 12 points, shooting 5 for 16, including 2 for 10 from beyond the arc. DaJohn Craig had nine points and finished 3 of 6 from 3-point range.

Malachi Brown led the Panthers (10-20, 7-10) in scoring, finishing with 26 points, eight rebounds and six assists. Jelani Hamilton added 14 points, six rebounds and two steals, and Micah Tucker finished with 12 points.

