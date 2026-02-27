CSU Fullerton faces Hawaii after Ward’s 21-point game

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (20-7, 12-5 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (15-14, 10-7 Big West) Fullerton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m.…

Hawaii Rainbow Warriors (20-7, 12-5 Big West) at CSU Fullerton Titans (15-14, 10-7 Big West)

Fullerton, California; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: CSU Fullerton hosts Hawaii after Joshua Ward scored 21 points in CSU Fullerton’s 88-80 win over the CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners.

The Titans have gone 9-3 at home. CSU Fullerton has a 1-1 record in one-possession games.

The Rainbow Warriors are 12-5 against conference opponents. Hawaii averages 79.4 points while outscoring opponents by 10.5 points per game.

CSU Fullerton scores 83.7 points, 14.8 more per game than the 68.9 Hawaii allows. Hawaii has shot at a 46.0% clip from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points less than the 46.4% shooting opponents of CSU Fullerton have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Hawaii won 69-59 in the last matchup on Dec. 7. Gytis Nemeiksa led Hawaii with 12 points, and Landon Seaman led CSU Fullerton with 17 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ward is scoring 14.7 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Titans. Seaman is averaging 10.9 points over the past 10 games.

Hunter Erickson averages 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rainbow Warriors, scoring 8.6 points while shooting 36.5% from beyond the arc. Isaac Johnson is averaging 14.6 points and 5.1 rebounds over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Titans: 7-3, averaging 79.7 points, 30.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.1 points per game.

Rainbow Warriors: 7-3, averaging 80.3 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.