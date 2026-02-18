CSU Bakersfield visits UC Riverside following Henderson’s 21-point showing

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-18, 2-12 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (8-19, 3-12 Big West) Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m.…

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (8-18, 2-12 Big West) at UC Riverside Highlanders (8-19, 3-12 Big West)

Riverside, California; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside faces CSU Bakersfield after Andrew Henderson scored 21 points in UC Riverside’s 72-66 loss to the UCSD Tritons.

The Highlanders have gone 5-6 in home games. UC Riverside has a 4-10 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Roadrunners are 2-12 in conference matchups. CSU Bakersfield averages 13.3 turnovers per game and is 7-7 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

UC Riverside scores 71.9 points per game, 8.2 fewer points than the 80.1 CSU Bakersfield allows. CSU Bakersfield’s 41.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 5.8 percentage points lower than UC Riverside has allowed to its opponents (47.7%).

The Highlanders and Roadrunners square off Thursday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Osiris Grady is averaging 10.9 points and 5.6 rebounds for the Highlanders. Henderson is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kadar Waller is averaging 3.3 points for the Roadrunners. Dailin Smith is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 72.4 points, 32.1 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Roadrunners: 1-9, averaging 69.7 points, 31.0 rebounds, 11.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.