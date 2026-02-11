Crittendon leads Utah Tech against Utah Valley after 23-point game

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-15, 1-10 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (10-12, 3-8 WAC) Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (6-15, 1-10 WAC) at Utah Valley Wolverines (10-12, 3-8 WAC)

Orem, Utah; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech visits Utah Valley after Brie Crittendon scored 23 points in Utah Tech’s 84-78 loss to the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Wolverines have gone 7-4 at home. Utah Valley averages 63.0 points and has outscored opponents by 1.2 points per game.

The Trailblazers have gone 1-10 against WAC opponents. Utah Tech allows 67.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 5.6 points per game.

Utah Valley’s average of 5.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 62.0 points per game, 0.2 more than the 61.8 Utah Valley gives up.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Amanda Barcello averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Tessa Chaney is averaging 10.1 points over the last 10 games.

Chardonnay Hartley is averaging 7.9 points and 4.9 assists for the Trailblazers. Kaylee Borden is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 3-7, averaging 62.6 points, 25.8 rebounds, 14.1 assists, 14.2 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 38.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.2 points per game.

Trailblazers: 1-9, averaging 57.8 points, 32.3 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 36.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.