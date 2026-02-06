Cornfield leads Arizona against No. 20 West Virginia after 21-point performance

Arizona Wildcats (11-11, 2-9 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (19-5, 9-3 Big 12) Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m.…

Arizona Wildcats (11-11, 2-9 Big 12) at West Virginia Mountaineers (19-5, 9-3 Big 12)

Morgantown, West Virginia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Arizona visits No. 20 West Virginia after Lani Cornfield scored 21 points in Arizona’s 72-62 victory against the Kansas State Wildcats.

The Mountaineers have gone 10-3 at home. West Virginia ranks fifth in the Big 12 in team defense, allowing 59.1 points while holding opponents to 41.1% shooting.

The Wildcats have gone 2-9 against Big 12 opponents. Arizona is 2-3 in one-possession games.

West Virginia’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 fewer made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Arizona gives up. Arizona scores 12.4 more points per game (71.5) than West Virginia gives up to opponents (59.1).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gia Cooke is averaging 14.3 points for the Mountaineers. Sydney Shaw is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cornfield is averaging 13.6 points, 6.8 assists and 2.5 steals for the Wildcats. Sumayah Sugapong is averaging 12.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 7-3, averaging 68.2 points, 30.7 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 9.7 steals and 1.6 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 2-8, averaging 63.3 points, 24.8 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 10.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.