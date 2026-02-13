Cornell defeats Princeton 89-65

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jake Fiegen scored 20 points to help Cornell defeat Princeton 89-65 on Friday night. Fiegen added…

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) — Jake Fiegen scored 20 points to help Cornell defeat Princeton 89-65 on Friday night.

Fiegen added five rebounds and three steals for the Big Red (12-10, 5-4 Ivy League). Adam Tsang Hinton scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 7, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Cooper Noard shot 4 for 7, including 3 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 11 points.

Dalen Davis led the way for the Tigers (8-16, 4-5) with 19 points. Princeton also got 14 points and six rebounds from Malik Abdullahi.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

