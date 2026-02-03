Copeland sets the table with 16 assists to send NC State past SMU 84-83

DALLAS (AP) — Darrion Williams scored 25 points and Quadir Copeland posted a double-double and NC State stayed perfect on…

DALLAS (AP) — Darrion Williams scored 25 points and Quadir Copeland posted a double-double and NC State stayed perfect on the road in ACC play by beating SMU 84-83 on Tuesday night.

Copeland distributed a career-high 16 assists without a turnover and grabbed 10 rebounds. Reserve Matt Able scored 13 points and Tre Holloman and Ven-Allen Lubin each scored 11.

NC State (17-6, 8-2) is 6-0 in the ACC away from home.

Jaron Pierre Jr. scored 23 points, Boopie Miller scored 14, and B.J. Edwards and Corey Washington each scored 11 for SMU (15-7, 4-5).

Up 84-83, Copeland missed two foul shots with 15 seconds left. Out of timeouts, Miller took the ball for a last shot. Holloman smothered him repeatedly, denying attempted drives to the basket before blocking Miller’s up-and-under shot attempt to end it.

NC State used an 11-2 run to turn a 58-50 deficit into a 61-60 lead when Able sank a 3-pointer with 10:57 remaining. It was NC State’s first lead since being up 12-11 with 13:29 before halftime.

NC State reached its first double-digit lead when Terrance Arceneaux converted a three-point play with 6:50 left for a 75-64 advantage.

NC State reduced its deficit to 32-29 on a layup by Holloman with 4:09 left before halftime. SMU responded with a 10-0 run with a 3-pointer by Edwards, Pierre’s step-back jumper, Miller added a 3 and Pierre threw down a dunk to give the Mustangs their first double-digit lead at 42-29.

Up Next

NC State: Hosts Virginia Tech on Saturday.

SMU: Travels to face Pittsburgh on Saturday.

___

Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.