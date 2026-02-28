Columbia visits Brown after Arnolie’s 23-point game

Columbia Lions (19-6, 10-2 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (16-8, 8-4 Ivy League) Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST…

Columbia Lions (19-6, 10-2 Ivy League) at Brown Bears (16-8, 8-4 Ivy League)

Providence, Rhode Island; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown hosts Columbia after Grace Arnolie scored 23 points in Brown’s 62-47 win over the Cornell Big Red.

The Bears have gone 9-1 at home. Brown leads the Ivy League with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Alyssa Moreland averaging 6.5.

The Lions are 10-2 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia ranks second in the Ivy League with 33.3 rebounds per game led by Fliss Henderson averaging 7.1.

Brown is shooting 39.4% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Columbia allows to opponents. Columbia has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 9.4 percentage points above the 35.0% shooting opponents of Brown have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Columbia won 68-52 in the last matchup on Jan. 19. Riley Weiss led Columbia with 15 points, and Arnolie led Brown with 21 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Arnolie is scoring 18.3 points per game with 3.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists for the Bears. Moreland is averaging 9.5 points and 9.9 rebounds while shooting 46.1% over the past 10 games.

Weiss is averaging 19.9 points and 1.8 steals for the Lions. Perri Page is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 6-4, averaging 56.9 points, 32.6 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 9.1 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 36.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.7 points per game.

Lions: 9-1, averaging 73.8 points, 34.4 rebounds, 18.5 assists, 12.3 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 52.9 points.

