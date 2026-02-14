Columbia plays Princeton after Noland’s 22-point showing

Columbia Lions (14-9, 3-6 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (8-16, 4-5 Ivy League) Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST…

Columbia Lions (14-9, 3-6 Ivy League) at Princeton Tigers (8-16, 4-5 Ivy League)

Princeton, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia takes on Princeton after Kenny Noland scored 22 points in Columbia’s 76-67 loss to the Pennsylvania Quakers.

The Tigers are 7-2 on their home court. Princeton has a 6-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Lions have gone 3-6 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Princeton averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.5 per game Columbia allows. Columbia has shot at a 48.3% clip from the field this season, 3.4 percentage points higher than the 44.9% shooting opponents of Princeton have averaged.

The Tigers and Lions meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Hicke is scoring 14.8 points per game with 5.3 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Tigers. Dalen Davis is averaging 12.0 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 38.5% over the past 10 games.

Noland is averaging 17.2 points and 3.4 assists for the Lions. Blair Thompson is averaging 12.0 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tigers: 5-5, averaging 71.0 points, 29.7 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 4.6 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.1 points per game.

Lions: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 32.4 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

