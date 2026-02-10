Colorado State visits San Diego State following Carlson’s 23-point game

Colorado State Rams (18-6, 9-4 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (18-4, 12-1 MWC) San Diego; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST…

Colorado State Rams (18-6, 9-4 MWC) at San Diego State Aztecs (18-4, 12-1 MWC)

San Diego; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State visits San Diego State after Brooke Carlson scored 23 points in Colorado State’s 83-54 win over the Wyoming Cowgirls.

The Aztecs are 10-1 in home games. San Diego State scores 70.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.0 points per game.

The Rams are 9-4 against conference opponents. Colorado State averages 67.1 points while outscoring opponents by 11.6 points per game.

San Diego State averages 8.4 made 3-pointers per game, 1.9 more made shots than the 6.5 per game Colorado State allows. Colorado State has shot at a 42.1% clip from the field this season, 4.3 percentage points greater than the 37.8% shooting opponents of San Diego State have averaged.

The Aztecs and Rams face off Wednesday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Naomi Panganiban is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 1.9 rebounds for the Aztecs. Kennedy Lee is averaging 10.0 points and 6.3 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Kloe Froebe is averaging 10.1 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Rams. Lexus Bargesser is averaging 1.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aztecs: 9-1, averaging 71.2 points, 33.0 rebounds, 13.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.1 points per game.

Rams: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 30.5 rebounds, 11.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 41.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.3 points.

