Colorado rides big start, big finish to 83-69 win over Oklahoma State

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — Bangot Dak scored 17 points, Barrington Hargress added 16, and Colorado defeated Oklahoma State 83-69 on Saturday, giving the Buffaloes their third straight home win.

Colorado didn’t allow a field goal in a 5 1/2-minute stretch early in the first half and the Buffaloes led 25-8 eight minutes into the game. Colorado made five 3-pointers in that opening stretch.

Scoring runs of 9-0 and 6-0 helped Oklahoma State get within 42-34 at halftime.

Christian Coleman and Isaiah Coleman combined for an 8-0 run that drew the Cowboys within 45-44 early in the second half and they went ahead 48-47 four minutes into the period. But Oklahoma State never went ahead by more than a point and Colorado used a 15-4 run to rebuild a double-digit lead, 68-57.

The lead reached 15 points on a 3-pointer by Alon Michaeli with 3 1/2 minutes remaining and 16 points when Isaiah Johnson converted a layup with 1:50 to go.

The Cowboys missed their last 10 shots.

Parsa Fallah scored 14 points and Christian Coleman and Vyctorius Miller added 11 points each for Oklahoma State, which has lost five straight.

Michaeli had 12 points off the bench for Colorado (15-12, 5-9 Big 12). Sebastian Rancik grabbed 10 rebounds and Hargress had eight assists.

The Cowboys (16-11, 4-10) fell to 0-10 when scoring less than 81 points. They are 16-1 when scoring at least 81.

Up next

Oklahoma State: West Virginia visits on Tuesday.

Colorado: Kansas State visits on Wednesday.

