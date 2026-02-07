Colorado hosts Miles and No. 14 TCU

TCU Horned Frogs (21-3, 9-2 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (15-8, 6-5 Big 12) Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST…

TCU Horned Frogs (21-3, 9-2 Big 12) at Colorado Buffaloes (15-8, 6-5 Big 12)

Boulder, Colorado; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 14 TCU visits Colorado after Olivia Miles scored 25 points in TCU’s 90-45 win against the Houston Cougars.

The Buffaloes have gone 11-2 in home games. Colorado ranks sixth in the Big 12 at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 60.3 points while holding opponents to 38.8% shooting.

The Horned Frogs are 9-2 in conference games. TCU is the best team in the Big 12 scoring 15.7 fast break points per game.

Colorado’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.7 fewer made shots on average than the 4.7 per game TCU allows. TCU averages 9.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Colorado allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Desiree Wooten is shooting 33.7% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, while averaging 12.1 points and 1.6 steals. Jade Masogayo is averaging 13.6 points and 5.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Clara Silva is averaging 10 points, 7.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks for the Horned Frogs. Miles is averaging 20.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 6-4, averaging 65.7 points, 34.3 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 39.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points per game.

Horned Frogs: 7-3, averaging 71.7 points, 34.1 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.1 points.

