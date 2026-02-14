Collins scores 22 and American knocks off Army 75-63

WASHINGTON (AP) — Madden Collins led American past Army on Saturday with 22 points off of the bench in a…

WASHINGTON (AP) — Madden Collins led American past Army on Saturday with 22 points off of the bench in a 75-63 victory.

Collins shot 9 of 11 from the field and 3 of 5 from the free-throw line for the Eagles (14-13, 7-7 Patriot League). Matt Mayock added 11 points while going 4 of 7 (2 for 3 from 3-point range) and had five rebounds. Julen Iturbe had 11 points. The win snapped a five-game skid for the Eagles.

Jaxson Bell led the Black Knights (10-17, 4-10) in scoring, finishing with 13 points and two steals. Army also got 12 points from Jackson Furman. Jorn Everson also had 12 points and two steals.

American took the lead for good with 9:03 left in the first half. The score was 36-27 at halftime, with Mayock racking up nine points. American outscored Army in the second half by three points, with Collins scoring a team-high 13 points after halftime.

