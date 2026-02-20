Collins and Pennsylvania host Yale

Yale Bulldogs (6-17, 2-8 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (14-9, 4-6 Ivy League) Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Yale Bulldogs (6-17, 2-8 Ivy League) at Pennsylvania Quakers (14-9, 4-6 Ivy League)

Philadelphia; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Pennsylvania plays Yale after Katie Collins scored 22 points in Pennsylvania’s 69-56 loss to the Columbia Lions.

The Quakers are 6-4 on their home court. Pennsylvania is fourth in the Ivy League scoring 64.0 points while shooting 39.9% from the field.

The Bulldogs are 2-8 against Ivy League opponents. Yale allows 68.2 points to opponents while being outscored by 9.3 points per game.

Pennsylvania scores 64.0 points per game, 4.2 fewer points than the 68.2 Yale gives up. Yale has shot at a 39.0% clip from the field this season, 2.3 percentage points higher than the 36.7% shooting opponents of Pennsylvania have averaged.

The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. Pennsylvania won 64-37 in the last matchup on Jan. 24. Simone Sawyer led Pennsylvania with 18 points, and Ciniya Moore led Yale with 12 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Collins is averaging 13 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 blocks for the Quakers. Mataya Gayle is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kiley Capstraw is averaging 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds, four assists and 1.8 steals for the Bulldogs. Moore is averaging 18.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Quakers: 4-6, averaging 60.6 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 37.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points per game.

Bulldogs: 2-8, averaging 57.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.1 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 39.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.