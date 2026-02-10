Colgate hosts conference rival Holy Cross

Holy Cross Crusaders (14-9, 8-4 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (6-17, 2-10 Patriot) Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Holy Cross Crusaders (14-9, 8-4 Patriot) at Colgate Raiders (6-17, 2-10 Patriot)

Hamilton, New York; Wednesday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ella Meabon and Colgate host Meg Cahalan and Holy Cross in Patriot action Wednesday.

The Raiders have gone 4-6 in home games. Colgate ranks seventh in the Patriot in team defense, giving up 63.0 points while holding opponents to 40.2% shooting.

The Crusaders are 8-4 in Patriot play. Holy Cross is third in the Patriot with 14.3 assists per game led by Kaitlyn Flanagan averaging 4.0.

Colgate’s average of 4.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 5.9 per game Holy Cross allows. Holy Cross averages 4.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 fewer made shots on average than the 5.8 per game Colgate gives up.

The Raiders and Crusaders meet Wednesday for the first time in Patriot play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Meabon is averaging 14.3 points and 5.2 rebounds for the Raiders. Madison Schiller is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Cahalan is shooting 45.6% and averaging 15.1 points for the Crusaders. Kendall Eddy is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Raiders: 1-9, averaging 48.0 points, 32.5 rebounds, 10.1 assists, 6.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 32.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.5 points per game.

Crusaders: 6-4, averaging 61.0 points, 31.7 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 56.4 points.

