Coleman, UIC Flames square off against the Northern Iowa Panthers

UIC Flames (14-14, 9-8 MVC) at Northern Iowa Panthers (14-13, 10-7 MVC)

Cedar Falls, Iowa; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ryley Goebel and Northern Iowa host Julia Coleman and UIC in MVC action.

The Panthers have gone 6-5 in home games. Northern Iowa averages 66.6 points and has outscored opponents by 3.1 points per game.

The Flames are 9-8 in MVC play. UIC scores 65.4 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

Northern Iowa scores 66.6 points per game, 2.3 more points than the 64.3 UIC allows. UIC averages 65.4 points per game, 1.9 more than the 63.5 Northern Iowa gives up to opponents.

The teams play for the second time in conference play this season. Northern Iowa won the last matchup 75-74 on Dec. 31. Goebel scored 23 points points to help lead the Panthers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Goebel is shooting 58.2% and averaging 14.4 points for the Panthers. Jenna Twedt is averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jessica Carrothers is averaging 18.3 points, four assists and 1.5 steals for the Flames. Coleman is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 5-5, averaging 70.3 points, 32.6 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points per game.

Flames: 6-4, averaging 69.9 points, 31.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

