Coleman scores 22 off the bench, Illinois State downs Murray State 78-61

NORMAL, Ill. (AP) — Ty’Reek Coleman’s 22 points off of the bench helped Illinois State to a 78-61 victory against Murray State on Wednesday night.

Coleman added five rebounds and four steals for the Redbirds (18-10, 10-7 Missouri Valley Conference). Ty Pence shot 6 for 8, including 3 for 4 from beyond the arc to add 15 points. Landon Wolf went 5 of 6 from the field to finish with 12 points, while adding six rebounds.

Roman Domon led the Racers (19-10, 11-7) in scoring, finishing with 18 points. Murray State also got 14 points, six rebounds and two blocks from Fredrick King. KJ Tenner finished with six points and four assists.

Illinois State took the lead with 8:59 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Coleman led the Redbirds with 15 points in the first half to help put them up 36-28 at the break. Illinois State outscored Murray State in the second half by nine points, with Pence scoring a team-high eight points in the final half.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

