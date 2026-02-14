Cole Certa scores career-high 37 points and Notre Dame tops Georgia Tech 89-74

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Cole Certa scored a career-high 37 points, including a career-high seven 3-pointers, and Notre Dame…

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (AP) — Cole Certa scored a career-high 37 points, including a career-high seven 3-pointers, and Notre Dame rolled past Georgia Tech 89-74 on Saturday to snap a five-game losing streak.

Certa made 12 of 20 shots and was 7 for 11 from distance to go with 6-for-6 at the free-throw line. It was the sophomore’s second-career 30-point game, the other coming five games prior when he scored 34 against Virginia. He averages 10.9 points per game and has only one other game with as many as 20 points.

The Fighting Irish made their first four shots of the second half and extended their 12-point halftime lead to 53-35. Later in the half, Certa scored 12 consecutive Notre Dame points, and the Fighting Irish led 80-59 with three minutes remaining. They scored their last 11 points at the free-throw line.

Braeden Shrewsberry scored 20 points, and Logan Imes had 14 for Notre Dame (12-14, 3-10 ACC). Imes and Carson Towt each had nine rebounds.

Baye Ndongo had 14 points and 12 rebounds for Georgia Tech (11-15, 2-11). Kowacie Reeves Jr. scored 16 points, Jaeden Mustaf 14 and Akai Fleming 13.

Notre Dame buried 11 3-pointers in the first half, including five from Certa and four from Shrewsberry. Notre Dame led 45-33 at halftime.

For the game, Notre Dame made 14 of 28 3-point tries, and Georgia Tech made 11 of 30.

The win was Notre Dame’s 12th in a row at home against Georgia Tech, and the Irish lead the overall series 20-14.

Georgia Tech has now lost six in a row.

Up next

Georgia Tech: The Yellow Jackets head home to play No. 15 Virginia on Wednesday.

Notre Dame: at Pitt on Saturday.

